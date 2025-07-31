Rs recovers 15 paise to 87.65 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee recovered 15 paise from its all-time low to 87.65 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid lower crude prices and suspected RBI interventions, after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and a penalty for buying Russian crude.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.66 against the greenback, touched an intra-day low of 87.74 and a high of 87.51 against the US dollar.

At the end of Thursday’s trading session, the local unit settled at 87.65, down 15 paise over its previous closing price.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 99.84.

Brent oil prices fell 0.67 per cent to $72.75 per barrel.