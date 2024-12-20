Rs rebounds from all-time low, rises 9 paise to 85.04 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee saw a recovery from its all-time low level and appreciated 9 paise to close at 85.04 against the American currency on Friday, on softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the RBI.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to remain in a weakening mode due to significant dollar demand. The Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to remain elevated, with resistance near the 110 level in the near-term amid a reduced likelihood of significant Fed rate cuts in 2025.

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but its forward guidance for 2025 has softened, with expectations reduced from four rate cuts to just two.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.07 against the greenback.

During the day it witnessed an intraday high of 84.95 and a low of 85.12 before ending the session at 85.04 against dollar, higher by 9 paise over its previous close.

Traders said the rupee recovered from lower levels in the latter half of the day on softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the RBI.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.14 per cent at 108.26.