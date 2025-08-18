Rs jumps 20 paise to 87.39 against dollar

New Delhi: The rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 87.39 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by strong domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.46 against the US dollar, and touched an intraday low of 87.48 and a high of 87.33 and settled at 87.39, registering a gain of 20 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled lower by 12 paise at 87.59 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.14 per cent to 97.98.