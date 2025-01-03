Rs falls 4 paise to record low of 85.79 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at a record low of 85.79 against the US dollar on Friday, as strong dollar demand from importers and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investors’ sentiments.

Forex traders said the dollar gained against most currencies during 2024 and continued to remain on a strong footing this year.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note and sank to an intra-day low of 85.80, and its high of 85.73 against the American currency.

The local unit settled for the day at a record low of 85.79, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close.

Reports of RBI selling US dollars supported the rupee at lower levels, traders said.