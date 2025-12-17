Rs declines 15 paise to fresh record low of 90.93 per $

Mumbai: The rupee descended to a fresh record low, breaching the 91-a-dollar mark for the first time before ending 15 paise weaker at 90.93 against the greenback on Tuesday, even as the government in the Rajya Sabha attributed the sliding currency value to the widening trade gap and developments related to the India-US trade deal.

During the session, the local unit lost 36 paise from its previous close to hit its lowest-ever level of 91.14 against the greenback, but strengthened slightly before settling at 90.93, down 15 paise from its previous close.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.87 against the dollar and traded in the range of 90.76 to 91.14 during the intra-day.

On Monday, the local unit settled at 90.78 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 29 paise from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 98.23.