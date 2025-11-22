Rs breaks 89/$-mark, falls 98 paise to all-time low of 89.66

Mumbai: The rupee saw the steepest single-day fall in over three months breaching 89-a-dollar-mark for the first time and closed the session 98 paise lower at 89.66 against the greenback on Friday, amid negative cues from domestic as well as global equity markets triggered by trade-related uncertainties.

Forex analysts attributed the sharp fall in Indian currency to the massive selling of global IT stocks amid risk-off sentiment and the lack of clarity over the proposed India-US trade deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.67 and plunged to hit its lowest-ever intra-day level of 89.65 before ending the session at 89.66 against the American currency, logging a loss of 98 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 88.68 against the US dollar.

The unit had recorded its previous all-time intra-day low of 88.85 on September 30. The previous lowest closing level was registered at 88.81 against the US dollar on October 14.

Earlier, the Indian currency had witnessed such a steep fall during intra-day on July 30 when it lost 89 paise.

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Research Currency, Commodity and Interest Rate Derivatives, Kotak Securities, said the global risk-off sentiment has spilled into currency markets after a sharp overnight sell-off in cryptocurrencies and AI-linked technology stocks. “The sudden unwinding of risk trades is weighing on emerging-market currencies, including the Indian rupee. Adding to the pressure is the lingering uncertainty around the proposed India-US trade deal, which markets had hoped would offer clarity on the bilateral economic outlook. With no firm timelines emerging, sentiment remains fragile,” Banerjee said.

The RBI governor on Thursday said the central bank does not target any level for the rupee, and the recent depreciation of the domestic currency against the US dollar is primarily due to trade uncertainties following the imposition of tariffs by the US administration. “We do not target any level. The rupee depreciating because of the demand for US dollar. It is for the markets to decide... It is a financial instrument, and there is a demand for dollars, and if the demand for dollars goes up, the rupee depreciates; and if the demand for the rupee goes up, the dollar comes down, then it appreciates,” Malhotra said.