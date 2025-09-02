‘Rs 2K notes worth Rs 5,956 crore still in circulation’

Mumbai: The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,956 crore are still in circulation, more than two years after the Reserve Bank’s withdrawal of the currency notes, according to official data released on Monday.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. Rs 2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,956 crore on August 31, 2025.

“Thus, 98.33 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” it said.