Rs 1 lakh cr R&D fund for pvt sector to be operational soon: Secy

New Delhi: The government is looking to operationalise in the next couple of months the Rs 1 lakh crore fund for research and development (R&D) by the private sector, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on

Thursday.

Seth said the government is working on how to structure the fund and how to operationalise it and has had discussions with people in the financial technology sector as well as people in the industry.

Asked when the fund would be made operational before February 1, 2025, Seth said, "In the next couple of months".