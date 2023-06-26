Rouble pares losses after slumping to 15-month low

Moscow: The Russian rouble tumbled to its lowest in nearly 15 months against the dollar in early trade on Monday before paring losses, as investors responded for the first time to an aborted mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries in Russia over the weekend, Reuters reported

By 1010 GMT, the rouble was 0.2 per cent stronger against the dollar at 84.53 , recovering after hitting 87.2300 in early trade, its weakest point since March, 2022.

It had gained 0.3 per cent to trade at 92.07 versus the euro and firmed 0.5 per cent against the yuan to 11.66 , also recovering after hitting its lowest in more than two months against both currencies.