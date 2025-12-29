Rolls-Royce plans big India investment, eyes jet engine, naval propulsion & land systems

New Delhi: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce on Sunday said it aims to make India its third “home market” outside the UK, as it plans a major expansion across jet engines, naval propulsion, land systems and advanced engineering.

Sashi Mukundan, executive vice president of Rolls-Royce India, said the company is planning a “big investment” in the country, with development of a next-generation aero engine in India a key priority. The engine would power combat jets under India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

Mukundan said Rolls-Royce could also help meet the Indian Navy’s need for electric and hybrid propulsion. He noted that the AMCA engine core can be adapted for marine use, adding that Rolls-Royce is among the few global players capable of “marinising” aero engines at scale.

Without giving financial details, Mukundan said the investment would significantly expand Rolls-Royce’s footprint in India, citing the country’s scale, policy clarity and strong push to build a sophisticated defence and industrial ecosystem. “It will be big enough that people will notice it,” he said, stressing that the focus is on building a full value chain rather than just numbers. Rolls-Royce is set to firm up two Memorandums of Understanding with Indian defence public sector undertakings—one for engines for Arjun tanks and another for future ready combat vehicles.

Mukundan said Rolls-Royce already treats the US and Germany as home markets outside the UK and wants to give India similar strategic importance. He added that extensive discussions are underway on the AMCA engine, with scope for full design work in India, technology transfer and joint ownership of intellectual property.

He highlighted Rolls-Royce’s global engine development experience, including powering the Eurofighter Typhoon and leading the Global Combat Aircraft Programme with the UK, Japan and Italy.

Bullish on India’s long-term prospects, Mukundan said the country’s growing commercial aviation market and energy security needs also offer major opportunities. For Rolls-Royce, he said, India is “not just an important market, but a long-term strategic home.”