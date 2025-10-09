Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic reveals ambitions to make India a home market

New Delhi: Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic is in India as part of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official delegation following the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

The visit aims to deepen industrial collaboration under the India-UK Vision 2035 framework.

Erginbilgic said Rolls-Royce intends to make India a “home market,” expanding its footprint through partnerships, technology development, and local talent building. “We are determined to be India’s partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving growth, self-reliance, innovation, and global competitiveness,” he said.

Starmer praised Rolls-Royce as a “symbol of British excellence,” adding that the company’s India plans align with his government’s “Plan for Change” to drive economic growth and job creation while strengthening UK-India ties.

Rolls-Royce plans to leverage its portfolio across civil aviation, defence, and energy to support India’s goals of self-reliance in defence, energy independence, and advanced connectivity.

The company aims to double supply chain sourcing from India by 2030.

With over nine decades of presence in India, Rolls-Royce has developed a strong ecosystem of people, products, and partnerships.

It recently expanded its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India, now its largest capability hub, housing engineering, digital, and enterprise teams supporting global civil aerospace and defence operations.

During his visit, Erginbilgic will also meet Indian partners and customers to strengthen ongoing collaborations and explore new growth

opportunities.