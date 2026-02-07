Rohit Rishi takes charge as MD of India Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd

New Delhi: Rohit Rishi joined India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) as its MD on February 4, 2026. He brings over 30 years of experience in banking & financial services. Before joining IIFCL, Rishi served as Executive Director at Bank of Maharashtra & earlier as Field General Manager at Indian Bank, where he held key leadership and strategic roles. He has wide-ranging credit experience across multiple industries and has contributed to policy design, regulatory compliance and risk management. Rishi has also been involved in banking product development and the adoption of digital and innovative operational frameworks. An alumnus with a B.Tech (Textiles), MBA (Finance) & CAIIB, he began his career in 1995 with Indian Bank. Mpost

