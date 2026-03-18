‘Road InvITs poised to more than double to Rs 5.45 lakh crore by 2030’

New Delhi: India’s Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are rapidly emerging as the primary vehicle for highway asset monetisation, with assets under management (AUM) in the road sector projected to more than double to Rs 5.45 lakh crore by 2030 from Rs 2.46 lakh crore in 2025, according to a joint report by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and CRISIL Intelligence.

Report titled Paving the Road Ahead: InvITs as Engines of Long-Term Value Creation, released at FICCI’s Infrastructure Conclave 2026, comes as the government rolls out the ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0, targeting Rs 16.7 lakh crore across 12 infrastructure sectors by 2030. Highways dominate the pipe-line with a Rs 4.14 lakh crore allocation, of which Rs 3.35 lakh crore is expected through InvIT and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) models, covering nearly 19,200 km of roads.

InvITs have already demonstrated strong momentum, with total funds raised across sectors growing at a 65 per cent compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2025. Road InvITs have been the fastest-growing segment, with AUM rising sharply and their share in total InvIT assets nearly doubling to 39 per cent.

The monetisation drive has also strengthened public finances. National Highways Au-thority of India (NHAI) facilitated ₹72,000 crore of debt repayment between 2023 and 2025, backed by Rs 1.4 lakh crore raised through asset monetisation since 2020.

Despite the growth, the report highlighted a significant untapped opportunity. Only about 15,700 km of India’s 3.25 lakh km highway network has been monetised via InvITs—just 4.8 per cent penetration. With long-term infrastructure goals targeting massive highway expansion, this low base signals strong future potential for capital mobilisation.

S Paramasivan, Chair of the FICCI Committee on Roads and Highways and Managing Director of Afcons Infrastructure, said: “Road InvITs have started playing a significant role in infrastructure financing — they allow monetisation of operational infrastructure assets and recycling of capital into new projects, while giving institutional investors access to stable, long-term infrastructure returns.”

Manoj Kumar Dubey, CMD of Indian Railway Finance Corporation, said: “The most important raw material for any infrastructure project is the cheapest finance. If you have access to the cheapest, most efficient finance, everything can be built in a very smart way,” he said.