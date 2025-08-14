Rly Board’s Additional Member inspects RCF in Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Sitaram Sinku, Additional Member (Production Units), Railway Board, visited the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Wednesday to review manufacturing operations and ongoing production initiatives.

Upon arrival, Sinku inspected the coach manufacturing processes, with special focus on the production of Vande Bharat coaches. He toured the Shell Assembly Shop, CNC machining section, and press shops, examining the fabrication of shell components. Commending RCF’s infrastructure and efficiency, he offered suggestions to further streamline operations.

A detailed presentation was made on RCF’s production performance and new coach variants planned for the current financial year.

Sinku held a meeting with RCF General Manager S. S. Mishra and senior officials, assuring full Railway Board support. He urged the adoption of best practices to enhance passenger satisfaction and lauded RCF for achieving a record production of 2,102 coaches in 2024–25.