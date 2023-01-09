RLDA invites bids for lease of 1,24,000 sqm of land near Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station

New Delhi: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for leasing out 124,000-sqm of a Railway Land parcel for lease period of 99 years situated in Sector 21, Dwarka, Delhi.

The reserve price for the land parcel is Rs 1,193.00 crore, for mixed use (55 per cent Residential and 45 per cent Commercial) on Combined Plot MU4+MU5+MU6 Railway Land Parcel.

Pre-bid Meeting will be held on January 10, 2023 and the last date of e-bid submission is February 06, 2023.

The site is strategically located near Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the south west of New Delhi.

The site has clear frontage on two sides and is accessible from main Sector-22 Road on the western side and the Urban Extension Road (UER-II) on the southern side.

The site is bounded on the north by Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station and Pacific D21 Mall, on the east by proposed Bijwasan Railway Station, and on the west by proposed ISBT at Dwarka.

Vice Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority Ved Parkash Dudeja said, “The

land parcel located near Bijwasan is an ideal location for residential development in the heart of the national capital. The city has always been the most sought-after residential destination for homebuyers; however, in recent decades, the market has been dominated by individual dwellings ranging from bungalows to independent floors. New Railway passenger terminal is being developed adjacent to this land parcel, which will attract huge footfall in the area.

The proposed land parcel will provide developers with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build a residential / commercial project to meet the rising demand for premium real estate property in New

Delhi.”

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority with the Ministry of Railways responsible for railway land development.

As part of its development strategy RLDA has four key mandates: leasing of commercial sites and multi-functional complexes, colony redevelopment and station

redevelopment.