RK Singh to lay foundation stone of NTPC Solar project in MP today

New Delhi: Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh along with Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar will lay the foundation stone of NTPC REL’s Barethi Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Located at Barethi RE Park in Chhatarpur District of Madhya Pradesh, the 630-MW solar project entails an investment of Rs 3,200 crore and would be sufficient to light over 3 lakh households upon

completion.

It is being developed as part of MNRE RE park under UMREPP Mode-8.

A step towards sustainable power generation, the project will reduce 12 lakh tons of CO2 emission annually, thereby helping in achieving country’s climate commitments and green energy targets.

Commissioning of this project will not only supply green power to the grid, but will also ensure affordable power to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the construction of the project is helping in creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility having 75+ GW installed capacity that contributes 25 per cent of total electricity demand in India.