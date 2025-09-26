Rising heart disease in India: Experts link mental well-being & Cardiovascular Health

New Delhi: Mental well-being must be placed at the heart of preventive healthcare to tackle India’s growing burden of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases, experts said at the Illness to Wellness Awareness Conference held in the capital on World Heart Day 2025.

“Mental well-being is central to preventing chronic and non-communicable diseases, especially heart disease. Life is not a sprint but a marathon, and young people need guidance to build patience, resilience, and balance rather than be pushed into early burnout,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and Chairperson, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation. He stressed that schools can play a “transformative role” by promoting mental wellness, physical activity, and healthier practices. The conference, organised under the theme “Heart Care – Don’t Miss a Beat”, brought together cardiologists, policymakers, and public health advocates to discuss preventive care, lifestyle interventions, and digital health solutions.

In his welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “World Heart Day reminds us that the heart is truly the seat of life. From NPCDCS to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and PM-JAY, the government has laid a strong foundation for heart health, while movements like Fit India and Har Ghar Yoga are driving healthier lifestyles.”

Experts also warned of rising sudden cardiac arrests among young adults, linking them to stress, pollution, and poor lifestyle choices. They highlighted how wearable technology, telemedicine, and AI are bridging healthcare gaps, making cardiac care more accessible nationwide.