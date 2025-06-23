RInfra arm JRTR pays Rs 273 cr to Yes Bank for debt settlement

New Delhi: Reliance Infrastructure on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR) has paid the entire debt settlement amount of Rs 273 crore to Yes Bank Ltd (YBL).

Reliance Infrastructure in a regulatory filing said the agreement has also resulted in full settlement/discharge of the company’s obligation as a guarantor for the said loan on behalf of JRTR.

YBL does not hold any shares in the Company and is neither a related party nor part of the promoter group, it added.

“ ...we hereby inform that JRTR, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has entered into an addendum to the settlement agreement today with Yes Bank Ltd for the entire outstanding debt obligation of Rs 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL & has duly paid the entire settlement amount,” Reliance Infrastructure said.