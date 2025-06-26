RIL’s mcap again reaches Rs 20L cr mark, stock jumps nearly 2%

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, with its market valuation again breaching the coveted Rs 20 lakh crore mark.

The bellwether stock went up by 1.90 per cent to settle at Rs 1,495.20 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.14 per cent to Rs 1,498.70.

At the NSE, it rallied 1.90 per cent to Rs 1,495.30.

Tracking a rally in the stock, the company’s market valuation surged by Rs 37,837.9 crore to Rs 20,23,375.31 crore.

Rally in the blue-chip stock was instrumental in driving the equity markets higher.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had on February 13 last year became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore.

The company is the most valuable domestic firm in terms of market valuation followed by HDFC Bank with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,51,218.93 crore, TCS (Rs 12,45,219.09 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 11,48,518.05 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 10,27,838.79 crore) in the top

five order.