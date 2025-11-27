RIL’s market valuation hits Rs 21 lakh cr

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday climbed 2 per cent, taking its market valuation to Rs 21 lakh crore. The market heavyweight stock went up by 1.99 per cent to settle at Rs 1,569.75 on the BSE. During the day, the stock rallied 2.12 per cent to Rs 1,571.80 -- its 52-week high.

At the NSE, the firm’s shares edged higher by 1.96 per cent to Rs 1,569.90. During the day, the stock reached its 52-week high of Rs 1,571.60.

The company’s market valuation surged to Rs 21,24,259.89 crore at the close of trade on Wednesday. This is the second day of gains for Reliance Industries. On Tuesday, the stock settled up 0.21 per cent

on the BSE.