RIL will maximise LPG production, divert KG-D6 gas to priority sector

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday said it will maximise LPG production at its Jamnagar refining complex and divert natural gas from the KG-D6 Basin to priority sectors to help cushion the impact of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

The move comes after the Government of India redirected supplies of liquefied petroleum gas away from industrial users to households to shield consumers from rising energy costs linked to the war in the Middle East. Refineries have also been asked to increase LPG output to meet domestic demand.

Reliance said its refining and petrochemical complexes at Jamnagar Refinery Complex — the world’s largest integrated refining hub — are working to maximise cooking gas production. “At a time when global energy markets are experiencing volatility, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential fuels for Indian households remains a national priority,” the company said in a statement.

It added that gas produced from the KG-D6 fields will be redirected to priority sectors in line with gov-ernment guidelines and national energy priorities. Reliance said it will continue to work closely with the government to support India’s energy security.