RIL signs $3 bn deal to supply green ammonia to South Korea’s Samsung C&T for 15 years

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has signed a $3 billion deal to supply green ammonia to South Korea’s Samsung C&T for 15 years, the firm said on Monday.

The agreement, one of the largest long-term green ammonia deals globally, positions India as an emerging exporter of green fuels produced through a fully indigenous value chain, including domestic manufacturing of critical clean-energy equipment. The supply is set to commence in the second half of fiscal 2029.

In a statement, Reliance said it “has entered into a binding long-term supply and purchase agreement (SPA) with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of Green Ammonia over a 15-year period commencing in the second half of FY2029.

“The SPA, valued at more than $3 billion, is one of the largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreements globally,” it said.

Green ammonia is produced using renewable energy sources instead of fossil fuels, making it a carbon-free or low-carbon alternative. Unlike conventional ammonia, which is made using natural gas, green ammonia is produced by combining hydrogen from green hydrogen (obtained via electrolysis of water using renewable electricity) with nitrogen from the air.

It can be used as a fertiliser, industrial chemical, or fuel for power generation and shipping.

Reliance is developing a fully integrated new energy platform encompassing renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of solar modules, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electrolyser systems.

The initiative aligns with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and the government’s push for self-reliance in critical clean-energy technologies.

“A central pillar of the company’s new energy ecosystem is the indigenisation of critical clean energy technologies in India, including Solar modules, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Electrolyser systems, in line with the Government of India’s vision for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing leadership,” the statement said.

“By integrating these capabilities within a single ecosystem, RIL aims to deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening India’s industrial base.”

The agreement with Samsung C&T is the first in a series of long-term offtake partnerships supporting the scale-up of RIL’s New Energy

platform.