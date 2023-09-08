RIL-NVIDIA to build AI supercomputers in India

New Delhi: US technology company NVIDIA and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Friday announced a partnership to build AI supercomputers in India.

“The companies will work together to build AI infrastructure that is over an order of magnitude more powerful than the fastest supercomputer in India today,” the firms said in a statement.

Days before the announcement, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Starting operations in India in 2004, NVIDIA has four engineering development centres in the country - in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru -with over 3,800 employees.

Its collaboration with Reliance will “develop India’s own foundation large language model trained on the nation’s diverse languages and tailored for generative AI applications to serve the world’s most populous nation,” the statement said. NVIDIA will provide access to the most advanced GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud. GH200 marks a fundamental shift in computing architecture that provides exceptional performance and massive memory bandwidth.

“The NVIDIA-powered AI infrastructure is the foundation of the new frontier into AI for Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries’ telecom arm. The global AI revolution is transforming industries and daily life.

“To serve India’s vast potential in AI, Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India,” the statement said.

AI can better predict cyclonic storms using decades of atmospheric data, enabling those at risk to evacuate and find shelter.

“The AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centers that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW. Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio, which has extensive offerings and experience across mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fiber networks and more,” it said.

“India has scale, data and talent. With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India,” Huang said.