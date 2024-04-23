RIL, JSW & 5 others bid for govt incentives to set up battery mfg units

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it received bids from seven companies including Reliance Industries and JSW Neo Energy for production-linked incentives to set up battery manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh capacity with an outlay of Rs 3,620 crore.

The other bidders on the list included ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited.

The bids for manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh came in response to a global tender issued by the Heavy Industries Ministry on January 24 this year.

“The scheme received an overwhelming response from industry as bids received is 7 times the manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh to be awarded,” the ministry stated.

The ministry had announced the re-bidding of Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for 10 GWh Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing.

The pre-bid meeting was held on 12 February. The last date for receiving applications was April 22 and the technical bids were opened on Tuesday.

In May 2021, the Union Cabinet had approved the PLI scheme for the National Programme on ACC battery storage with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore. The scheme aims to achieve domestic manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt hours (GWh) of battery storage.

The first round of bidding was concluded in March 2022 and three companies were allocated a total capacity of 30 GWh. The agreement with selected companies was signed in July 2022.