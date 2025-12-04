Revenue of Janeshwar Mishra park to triple; Private firm to manage venue

Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has handed over the 3 lakh sq. ft. multipurpose event venue near Gate No. 5 of Janeshwar Mishra Park to Shashi Infraconstruction Pvt. Ltd. through the RFP process for its operation and maintenance. The decision is set to boost LDA’s annual revenue more than threefold. Earlier, the venue generated ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore annually through bookings for weddings and social events. The private firm will now pay LDA ₹3.21 crore every year. The revenue will be used exclusively for the park’s maintenance.

The venue, with a capacity of 10,000 guests and parking for over 3,000 vehicles, will continue to be used only as a lawn to protect the park’s greenery, with no new construction allowed. Local workers engaged in catering and decoration services welcomed the decision, saying it will create more employment opportunities as the venue’s usage increases.