‘Revenue earned from ticket cancellations not maintained separately’

New Delhi: The revenue collected from passengers for cancellation of confirmed as well as Tatkal tickets is not maintained separately, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Cancellation of ticket and refund of fare is governed by the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time,” Vaishnaw said when asked by MPs to provide details of the revenue earned by the Railways from non-refund of money against confirmed tickets and tickets reserved under Tatkal in cases where passengers have not travelled.

“The revenue earned by the Railways from cancellation of tickets and non-refund of money against confirmed tickets and tickets reserved under Tatkal Seva in cases where passengers have not travelled is not maintained separately,” Vaishnaw said in his reply.

Talking about concessions on train tickets, he said, “Indian Railways strives to provide affordable services to all strata of society. It gave subsidies of Rs 60,466 crore on

passenger tickets in 2023-24, which amounts to a concession of 45 per cent on an average to every person travelling on Railways.”

He added that some of the facilities extended to senior citizens are allotment of lower berths to male passengers of 60 years and above, and female passengers of 45 years and above; and earmarking of a combined quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach each in 3AC, and three to four lower berths per coach in 2AC for senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 or more, and pregnant women.