Retail inflation for farm workers increases to 6.85% in January

New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 6.85 per cent and 6.88 per cent, respectively, in January, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

The inflation readings for farm and rural workers stood at 6.38 per cent and 6.60 per cent, respectively, in December 2022.

In January last year, the inflation numbers for farm and rural workers was at 5.49 per cent and 5.74 per cent, respectively.

“Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Rural Labourers) stood at 6.85 per cent & 6.88 per cent in January 2023 compared to 6.38 per cent & 6.60 per cent, respectively in December 2022 and 5.49 per cent,” the labour ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Food inflation rose to 6.61 per cent and 6.47 per cent, respectively, last month from 5.89 per cent and 5.76 per cent, respectively, in December 2022.

For farm and rural workers, the food inflation stood at 4.15 per cent and 4.33 per cent, respectively, in January last year.

In January, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 3 and 2 points to stand at 1,170 and 1,181 points, respectively, compared to December last year.