Results of 9th coal auctions within two weeks: Official

New Delhi: The results of the 9th round of coal auctions are likely to be announced within two weeks, a senior Coal Ministry official said.

The latest round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal, on December 20, 2023.

As many as 32 coal mines were put into action in the 9th round.

“It will take another two weeks to announce the results of the 9th round. Within it, it will be announced,” the official said.

As per official information, a total of 40 bids have been received in offline form.