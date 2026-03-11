Respect India, World Peoples Assembly host ‘PRIDE of the Nation Excellence Award 2026’

NEW DELHI: Respect India, in collaboration with the World Peoples Assembly (WPA), hosted the PRIDE of the Nation Excellence Award 2026 at the India International Centre on March 9, 2026 to mark International Women’s Day, honoring women leaders and changemakers from India and across the BRICS+ framework.

The ceremony was attended by Justice B. R. Gavai, former Chief Justice of India, and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, along with diplomats, policy experts, entrepreneurs and social leaders from several countries, reflecting the event’s international character.

Founded in 2007, Respect India works on women’s empowerment, child protection, social welfare and senior citizens’ dignity.

The event was organised with the Moscow-based World Peoples Assembly, an international network promoting public diplomacy, peace dialogue and intercultural cooperation.

The awards were adjudicated by a jury headed by Vikas Singh, senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, with Svetlana Smirnova, chairperson of the World Peoples Assembly, serving as vice chairperson.

Other jury members included Rajeev Ranjan, Dr. Yash Gulati, Prof. Rajni Abbi, Prof. Anil Kumar, Saurav Kumar Shah and Alena Dolgopolova.

The awardees included Dr. Arshi Ayub Zaveri; Gauri Shahrukh Khan; Archana Pathak Dave; Princess Dr. Nikiwe Bam; Sun Bao; Ekaterina Chashchina; Padma Shri Dr. Malvika Sabharwal; Marya Shakil; Olympian swimmer Shivani Kataria; Prof. Anju Srivastava; Deepa Bhatt Nair; singer Anita Singhvi; Seema Singh; and IAS officer Saloni Roy.

The awards recognise individuals demonstrating excellence, leadership and societal impact across sectors such as governance, diplomacy, healthcare, media, education, sports and social development.

The initiative was guided by Respect India’s leadership team, including Chief Patron BP Singh, Senior Patron Vikas Singh, President Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, Founder and General Secretary Dr. Manish Kumar Chaudhary, and Global Event Manager Palak Srivastava.