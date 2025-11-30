Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 protest against high-rise proj

new delhi: Residents of Vasant Kunj B-1 held a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the construction of ultra-luxury residential towers in the notified morphological ridge area.

The residents alleged that the move violates environmental laws, ridge protection norms, and the approved layout plan of their housing society.

The proposed multi-storey towers and multi-level underground parking threaten the ecological balance of the locality, pose structural risks and endanger the health and safety of around 5,000 residents and thousands of schoolchildren, the protesters claimed.

Kamal Vichani, a member of the executive committee of the B-1 Resident Welfare Association, said large-scale construction was being carried out without the mandatory impact assessment. “The entire ecosystem of B-1 is being destroyed without any environmental review. Prolonged construction will harm residents’ mental and physical health, including cardiology, ENT and musculo-skeletal issues,” he said.

Another resident, Ajay Kumar Naulakha, raised concerns about the metro corridor running close to the site.

“The metro tunnel is just 50-60 metres away, and building a four-level underground parking will require blasting. This poses a serious danger to the tunnel and nearby buildings,” he said.

Aisha, a teacher from Masonic Public School, said she joined the protest held on Sunday. “The construction will block ventilation, increase noise and air pollution, and create stress for students, especially with exams approaching,” she said. Protesters alleged that the project violates ridge protection laws and development control norms, and will overwhelm the already limited internal roads and parking infrastructure.

They urged the Delhi government, Central government, Delhi Development Authority, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi to halt the construction and order an independent environmental and

structural review.