Reserve Bank injects Rs 50K cr liquidity via OMO

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday injected Rs 50,000 crore liquidity through Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities.

Against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the total amount offered is Rs 1,11,615 crore, the RBI said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank announced OMO purchases of government securities of Rs 1,00,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 11, 2025, and December 18, 2025.

OMO purchases refer to the RBI buying government securities from banks or the market.

This is the first OMO purchase made during the month.