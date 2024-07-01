Reserve Bank appoints two new executive directors

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar Chowdhury and Charulatha S Kar as executive directors.

Chowdhury and Kar will look after three departments each.

Kar has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) with effect from July 1 while Chowdhury has been appointed ED with effect from June 3, 2024, according to the RBI. Prior to being promoted as executive director, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

As executive director, he will look after Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), foreign exchange department, and international department, the RBI said in a statement.

Prior to being promoted as executive director, Kar was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Human Resource Management Department, the RBI said in a separate statement.

She will look after the Department of Communication, Human Resource Management Department, and Right to Information (First Appellate Authority).