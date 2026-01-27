Republic Day celebration

Central Bank of India celebrated the 77th Republic Day at its Zonal Office, Chandigarh, under the leadership of Arvind Kumar, Zonal Head, along with Ram Kumar Yadav, Regional Head Chandigarh, Sandip Kar, CIA & GK Bunty, AGM Panchkula.

The 77th Republic Day was celebrated at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Stadium of Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. At the event Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Ravi Kumar, hoisted the National Flag, followed by march past by Railway Protection Force, St. John Ambulance Brigade & school contingents.