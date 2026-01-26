Republic Day celebration

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) proudly celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India at its Headquarters, bringing together leadership, employees, and their families to commemorate this significant national occasion. The celebration was held in the presence of Vikram Kothari, Managing Director and CEO, NSE Clearing Limited, and Sharad Dhakkate, Chief Human Resource Officer, NSE.

NMDC, marked the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour and a spirit of progress at its corporate office in Hyderabad. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, unfurled the National Flag at the Head Office in the presence of NMDC’s senior management and employees. The event was graced by Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), Joydeep Dasgupta Director (Production), G Priyadarshini, Director (HR), C Neelakanta Reddy, CVO, and other senior officials and employees.