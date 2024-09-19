Report of MSP panel to be made public soon, says government

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that the government will soon release the report of the committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, which was established following the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws.



The minister also unveiled new initiatives aimed at modernizing agriculture and improving farmer engagement during a press briefing on the achievements of the Modi 3.0 government’s first 100 days.

‘Adhunik Krishi Choupal’, a new programme featuring scientists sharing agricultural innovations with farmers, will be aired on Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) from October. The minister will hold weekly interactions with farmers and agricultural leaders at the agriculture ministry, in an initiative dubbed “Kisan Samvad.”

On genetically modified (GM) cotton technology awaiting regulatory approval, Chouhan said, “This is a sensitive topic for us. The approval will be given after wider consultations.”

“The report has not been prepared yet. The committee is working continuously,” Chouhan told reporters when asked about the status.

The committee on MSP, headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, has held more than two dozen meetings and workshops so far.

“The committee members are in touch with me. We will make the report public soon,” he added. The committee was established in July 2022, eight months after the government promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws.

The committee was tasked to make suggestions so as to make MSP more effective and transparent; to promote natural farming; and to change crop patterns keeping in mind the changing needs of the country.

Asserting that the government is pursuing a three-pronged strategy to boost farm output, the minister said the focus is on ensuring timely supply of affordable crop inputs, enhancing farmers’ income and ensuring fair prices for produce. To combat impact of climate change, 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient crop varieties have been released, Chouhan said.

The government has asked states to submit their seed requirements early, particularly for new crop varieties for the upcoming rabi season in order to prevent the delays.

Fertiliser affordability is another key focus. The Cabinet recently approved subsidies for non-urea fertilisers, a decision expected to provide significant relief to farmers preparing for rabi sowing, he said.

Risk mitigation remains a cornerstone of the government’s agricultural policy. “The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana continues to be our primary tool for crop insurance,” Chouhan explained. He also highlighted the ongoing financial support through PM-KISAN, which provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers.

Addressing the perennial issue of fair pricing, Chouhan said the government has increased the MSP for kharif crops. Additionally, it has recommitted to the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) scheme.

The Cabinet has approved the continuation of price support scheme under PM-AASHA to stabilize crop prices and increase farmers’ income.

The government expects these measures to have a tangible impact as early as the upcoming kharif marketing season, he added.