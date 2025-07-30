Renowned economist Lord Meghnad Desai dies

London: Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue, sources close to the family in London indicated.

Desai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, taught economics from 1965 to 2003 at the London School of Economics. He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was elevated to the House of Lords in June 1991.

Fellow peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a “pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him”.

“He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family’s strength to cope with this loss,” said Lord Ranger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Indian-origin writer and economist Meghnad Desai, and lauded his role in deepening India-UK ties.

Desai, who was a member of the UK’s House of Lords, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. In a post on X, Modi said, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture.”

“He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said.

In 2020, Desai had resigned as a member of the UK’s Labour Party over its failure to effectively tackle antisemitic racism within its ranks.