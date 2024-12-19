Renewable energy: NHPC to invest Rs 5,500 cr in Bihar

Patna: NHPC plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in the renewable energy sector in Bihar, which holds an important position in India’s transition journey, the company’s CMD Raj Kumar Chaudhary said on Thursday.

However, a handholding of the state government will be essential from planning to implementation of the future project, he said.

Bihar has made progress in the energy sector, and NHPC is serious about making huge investments in the state, Chaudhary said. “In renewable energy, NHPC has written a letter to the state government, showing intention for investment of more than Rs 5,500 crore. We will be signing an MoU also with the state govt for projects like solar power, floating solar and storage (projects),” he said.

Chaudhary said the state has an overall installed power generation capacity of around 9,500 MW of which 9,000 MW is thermal. So, there is a lot of scope for investments in renewable energy projects with battery storage as it is extremely essential for the round-the-clock supply of green power, he added.