Renewable Energy Day: Vedanta uses 2.5 BU of green power in FY25

New Delhi: On the occasion of Renewable Energy Day, Vedanta Ltd announced that it consumed more than 2.5 billion units (BU) of renewable energy in FY25, a sharp rise from 1.6 BU in FY24 — registering over 1.6 times growth in green power usage.

In Q1 FY26 alone, Vedanta utilized nearly 850 million units of renewable energy, reflecting its accelerating shift towards clean energy adoption.

Expanding its renewable footprint, Vedanta has signed Power Delivery Agreements for 1.9 GW of capacity, expected to be commissioned in the coming years. The additional capacity will help cut emissions across its core businesses. Subsidiaries such as Hindustan Zinc and BALCO (Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd.) are already sourcing renewable power, while other plants across India are preparing to follow suit.

Vedanta also generates clean energy through its subsidiaries. Hindustan Zinc is one of India’s largest wind power producers, with an installed capacity of 273.5 MW across five states. In addition, Vedanta integrates biomass energy into its power operations — using 650,000 gigajoules in FY25, equivalent to the annual electricity needs of nearly 50,000 households.

Its power arm, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), the largest private thermal power producer in North India, has also set up Punjab’s biggest torrefied bio-pellet manufacturing unit near its 1,980 MW plant at Mansa.

Vedanta’s decarbonization strategy is built on four pillars: Scaling up renewable energy, Transitioning to low-carbon fuels, Enhancing energy and process efficiency, and Investing in carbon offsets.

Through these efforts, the company has launched India’s first low-carbon “green” aluminium — Restora and Restora Ultra — and Asia’s first low-carbon “green” zinc brand, EcoZinc. This is part of the company’s large-scale diversification strategy, designed to meet the needs of environmentally conscious consumers.