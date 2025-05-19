Renault India launches a nationwide aftersales initiative ‘Summer Camp’

New Delhi: Renault India on Monday launched a nationwide aftersales initiative - ‘Renault Summer Camp’. The camp will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities from May 19–May 25, 2025.

Aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the cars, the vehicles will receive expert attention from Renault India’s trained and skilled technicians through a comprehensive check-up covering critical aspects such as battery health, power steering fluid, left and right indicators/hazard lights, brake fluid reservoir, engine air filter and AC/cabin filter, as well as coolant recovery reservoir and level.

The service also includes a complimentary car top wash. Such routine inspections guarantee all required measures for improved vehicle performance and give customers satisfying ownership experience. As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can avail of up to 15 per cent attractive discount on select parts.

Additionally, customers availing the service in this period will get: Up to 50 per cent discount on Selected Accessories, 15 per cent discount on labour charges, 15 per cent discount on VAS (Value Added Services), 10 per cent discount on engine oil replacement, 10 per cent discount on Extended Warranty, and 10 per cent discount on Road-Side Assistance Retail Program, Special offers on tyres (to be announced separately), Free Giveaway to all customers. MY Renault app registered customers can also avail an extra 5 per cent discount on select parts and accessories.