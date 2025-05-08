Reliance withdraws trademark application for ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has withdrawn its trademark application for the term ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that it was inadvertently filed by a junior employee without authorisation.

In a statement, Reliance said it has no intention of “trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery”. “Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation,” it said.

Earlier, four applications, including one by Reliance, were filed with the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks on Wednesday, seeking to use the phrase for entertainment-related services like audio and video content.

All four applicants filed between 10.42 am and 6.27 pm on May 7 for registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which includes education and training services, film and media production, live performances and events, digital content delivery and publishing, and cultural and sporting activities.

This category is often used by OTT platforms, production houses, broadcasters, and event companies, suggesting that ‘Operation Sindoor’ could have become a film title, web series or

documentary brand.