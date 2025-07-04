Reliance to transfer all consumer biz from Retail to new RCPL

New Delhi: Reliance Retail is transferring its consumer goods business to a new entity, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL). As per the scheme filed before the NCLT, Reliance is transfering and vesting the FMCG brands business from Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) to a new entity named New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL).

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 25 asked to convene a meeting for approval of the internal restructuring process, under which its consumer business is transferred as a going concern on Slump Sale.

Explaining the reasons, Reliance firms said the Consumer Brands Business is one of building brands, managing entire product lifecycle from research, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing.

“This is a large business by itself requiring specialised and focused attention, expertise and different skill sets as compared to retail business. This business also entails large capital investments on an on-going basis and can attract different set of investors,” it said.

This composite scheme, part of internal restructuring of companies in the RIL group to house the Consumer Brands Business in New RCPL and will have RIL and other investors of RRVL holding the same percentage shareholding as in RRVL, they said. Reliance Industries Ltd, the parent entity, holds 83.56 per cent in RRVL while other investors hold 16.44 per cent.

NCLT directed that a meeting of the unsecured creditors of RRL, RRVL and RCPL be convened and held within 70 days from the date of the order being uploaded on its website, for the purpose of considering and approving the Scheme.