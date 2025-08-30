Reliance to launch battery giga factory in 2026, targets 3 MT green hydrogen by 2032

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd is doubling down on its clean energy business with planned start of a mega battery production factory in 2026, a solar electricity project three times the size of Singapore, and 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity by 2032 as it pivots away from fossil fuel.

Making his debut at the company’s annual general meeting, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and executive director of Reliance, said the company is building the world’s most integrated new energy ecosystem — from sand to electrons to green molecules.

The company is investing in producing every single piece of clean energy — modules that will turn sunlight into electricity, batteries that can store the energy, electrolysers that can use such renewable energy to split water molecule to produce the fuel of the future — hydrogen, giga factories to produce green hydrogen and its derivatives like green ammonia and green methanol for domestic and export market, make sustainable aviation fuel, and produce biofuels from organic waste.

He said the company is creating platforms to deliver a multi-pronged, gigawatt-scale clean energy ecosystem — solar, battery storage, hydrogen — all under one roof.

Products from the giga factories would be deployed for delivering round-the-clock renewable power and producing green chemicals, including green ammonia, e-methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Jamnagar is the site for Reliance’s twin oil refineries -- the largest single site oil refining complex globally. The same place will now also be the home for the world’s largest new energy complex. At Jamnagar, work on the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex is progressing at record pace. It will be unmatched globally in size, scale, and integration.

“Jamnagar will be the cradle of both the world’s largest Conventional Energy complex and the world’s largest New Energy complex. Jamnagar is the face of New Reliance and New India,” he said.

Having started the solar PV manufacturing platform at Jamnagar in Gujarat, the company is now looking to scale up to 20 GWp capacity in coming quarters, which would be the largest solar manufacturing facility and the most integrated single-site solar complex globally. “We have successfully produced our first 200 MW of HJT modules. These deliver 10 per cent higher energy yield, 20 per cent better temperature performance, and 25 per cent lower degradation,” he said. “We are scaling rapidly.” In parallel, it is rapidly constructing battery and electrolyser giga factories.