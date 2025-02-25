‘Reliance to invest Rs 50K cr in Assam over next 5 years’

Guwahati: Reliance Industries will invest Rs 50,000 crore across five different verticals in Assam over the next five years, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday. Speaking at the ‘Advantage Assam’ business summit, Ambani said the money will be invested to make Assam technology and AI ready.

“At the 2018 investment summit, I announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. Since then, the investments have crossed Rs 12,000 crore. This amount will quadruple and we will invest Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years,” he said.

The areas where this amount will be pumped in include green and nuclear energy, the supply chain of food and non-food products, and expanding the footprint of Reliance’s retail stores, he added.