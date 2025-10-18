Reliance scales quick commerce to 1,000 cities & 5,000 pin code areas

New Delhi: Country’s leading retailer Reliance has expanded its quick hyper-local commerce platform to more than 1,000 cities, with operations extending across 5,000 pin code areas, exceeding other rivals in this fastest-growing channel.

Its e-commerce platform JioMart, which is competing with quick commerce players such as Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket, is now backed by over 3,000 stores of Reliace Retail, according to an earnings statement from Reliance.

“JioMart continued to operate as the fastest-growing Quick Hyper-Local Commerce platform, with operations extending across 5,000 pin codes and serviced by over 3,000 stores in more than 1,000 cities,” it said.

Reliance Retail has also extended its quick hyper-local deliveries to the electronics and accessories categories, promising 30-minute delivery across 10 cities.

Moreover, JioMart achieved a significant surge in customer acquisition, with 5.8 million new customers added, logging a growth of 120 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

“JioMart continued to expand Quick Hyper-Local deliveries, registering 42 per cent Q-o-Q growth and 200 per cent-plus Y-o-Y growth in average daily orders,” it said.

The platform’s seller base grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y, and the live catalogue selection was further expanded to augment the customer choice.

While, AJIO, an e-commerce platform for its fashion and lifestyle products, also delivered steady growth in the September quarter, led by a wider assortment, promotions, and festive buying.

AJIO has expanded its catalogue to over 2.7 million options, representing a 35 per cent Y-o-Y increase, and launched several new brands on its platform. “AJIO Rush gained significant traction and was live in over 300 pin codes across the top 6 cities. Compared to the platform average, the service achieved superior results, including a 16 per cent higher Average Selling Price (ASP), 17 per cent better conversion rates, and 500 basis points lower sales returns,” it said.

Shein app, which sells fast fashion online, has surpassed 6 million app downloads and reached 11.4 million monthly active users (MAU), while its portfolio expanded to more than 25,000 options.