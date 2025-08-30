Reliance Retail to invest Rs 40k cr to create Asia’s largest food parks

New Delhi: India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail is confident of delivering a 20 per cent CAGR over the next three years and is looking to scale its FMCG business by over eightfold in the next five years to Rs 1 lakh crore.

The company will also invest Rs 40,000 crore to create Asia’s largest food parks.

Reliance, which now eyes global expansion of FMCG business “will invest Rs 40,000 crore ($4.7 billion) to create Asia’s largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies, securing lasting cost leadership”, said Reliance Industries Director Isha Ambani, while addressing the AGM of the company on Friday.

Reliance Retail — whose gross revenue crossed Rs 3.30 lakh crore in FY25 with 1.4 billion transactions, nearly matching the population of India — is not just participating in India’s consumption boom but propelling it, with the “structural growth tailwinds” across its business

verticals.