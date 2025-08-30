MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Reliance Retail to invest Rs 40k cr to create Asia’s largest food parks
Business

Reliance Retail to invest Rs 40k cr to create Asia’s largest food parks

BY PTI30 Aug 2025 12:34 AM IST

New Delhi: India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail is confident of delivering a 20 per cent CAGR over the next three years and is looking to scale its FMCG business by over eightfold in the next five years to Rs 1 lakh crore.

The company will also invest Rs 40,000 crore to create Asia’s largest food parks.

Reliance, which now eyes global expansion of FMCG business “will invest Rs 40,000 crore ($4.7 billion) to create Asia’s largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies, securing lasting cost leadership”, said Reliance Industries Director Isha Ambani, while addressing the AGM of the company on Friday.

Reliance Retail — whose gross revenue crossed Rs 3.30 lakh crore in FY25 with 1.4 billion transactions, nearly matching the population of India — is not just participating in India’s consumption boom but propelling it, with the “structural growth tailwinds” across its business

verticals.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X