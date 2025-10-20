Reliance Retail opens 600 dark stores across country

New Delhi: Reliance Retail has operationalised over 600 dark stores across India to boost its hyper-local delivery network, with plans to add more for sub-30-minute deliveries.

Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja said JioMart is leveraging the company’s extensive store network and expanding dark store presence to enhance reach and speed. JioMart recorded a 42 per cent Q-o-Q and over 200 per cent year-on-year growth in average daily orders.

According to Reliance Industries’ earnings statement, JioMart now operates across 5,000 pin codes, serviced by over 3,000 stores in 1,000 cities. It has also extended 30-minute delivery to electronics and accessories in 10 cities. The platform added 5.8 million new customers during the quarter — a 120 per cent Q-o-Q rise — while its seller base grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y.

With 19,821 stores, Reliance Retail continues to scale operations by strategically deploying dark stores in areas with high demand.

In Q2 FY25, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd reported an 18 per cent rise in gross revenue to Rs 90,018 crore and a 21.9 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 3,457 crore. For FY25, the company posted a gross revenue of Rs 3.3 lakh crore.