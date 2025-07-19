Reliance Retail acquires consumer durables brand Kelvinator for `160 cr

New Delhi: Reliance Retail on Friday announced the acquisition of consumer durables brand Kelvinator from the Electrolux Group, which pegged the transaction value at SEK 180 million (nearly Rs 160 crore), as the country’s largest retailer seeks to accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding premium home appliances market across India.

Reliance Retail had earlier used the Kelvinator brand under license from Electrolux Home Products Inc. The brand offers a range of products, including refrigerators, air conditioners, air coolers and washing machines in India.

“The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers. This is powerfully supported by our unmatched scale, comprehensive service capabilities, and market-leading distribution network,” Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Executive Director Isha M Ambani said in a statement.

While Reliance Retail did not disclose the value of the acquisition, Electrolux Group in its interim report for Q2 2025 said “its operating income included a positive effect from the divestment of the Kelvinator trademark portfolio in India of SEK 180 million” and it had net sales of SEK 31,276 million in the quarter.

Reliance Retail said the acquisition of the Kelvinator brand is poised to significantly amplify the company’s leadership in India’s fast-growing consumer durables sector.

The company said by integrating Kelvinator’s rich legacy of innovation with Reliance Retail’s expansive retail network, the company is set to unlock substantial consumer value and accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding premium home appliances market across India.

This synergy will ensure that high-quality, globally-benchmarked products are accessible to every Indian household, enhancing their daily lives, it added.