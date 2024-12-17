Reliance NU Suntech secures 930 MW solar, 465 MW BESS projects

New Delhi: Reliance Power on Tuesday said its arm Reliance NU Suntech has secured a solar project of 930 MW and 465 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The project will see the second largest deployment of grid storage batteries at a single site in Asia, after China, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Reliance Power subsidiary, Reliance NU Suntech Private Ltd (Reliance NU Suntech) received a Letter of Award from SECI for its proposed Solar 930 MW and 465 MW/1860 MWh BESS projects. The competitive tariff with an assured supply of peak power for 4 hours daily will be a relief for DISCOMs that have had to consistently buy power from the power exchanges during peak hours at the cap of Rs 10 per unit.

Reliance NU Suntech won the 930 MW solar energy contract in an e-reverse auction held on December 9, 2024.

As per the terms of the tender, Reliance NU Suntech will also install a minimum storage capacity of 465 MW/1,860 MWh charged by solar power.

The company, among India’s leading power generators, secured the largest individual allocation out of the five companies vying for a total quoted capacity of 2,000 MW of Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) connected solar power projects with 1,000 MW/4,000 MWh energy storage systems.

SECI will enter into a power purchase agreement with Reliance NU Suntech for 25 years and the solar power procured will be sold to multiple discoms in India. Reliance NU Suntech will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis.

Reliance Power Limited, part of the Reliance Group, is one of India’s leading private sector power generation

companies.