Reliance Jio rolls out AI-ready cloud PC service

New Delhi: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has rolled out a subscription-based personal computer service, enabling subscribers to use their televisions as personal computers with the help of a set-top-box.

As per information available on the company’s website, the JioPC subscription is available for monthly plans starting at Rs 599, excluding GST.

The annual plan is for Rs 4,599, excluding GST, which comes to around Rs 383 per month.

To access the PC service, JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users will have to click on the JioPc app in the app section.

Subscriber will need to have a keyboard and a mouse for using the personal computer which will have 8GB RAM and 100 GB cloud storage.

“JioPC has partnered with Adobe, offering users free access to Adobe Express, a world-class design and editing tool. The platform also includes access to all key AI tools as well as all popular applications and 512 GB of cloud storage, included in the subscription,” a company source said.

JioPC’s one-month free trial includes Jio Workspace, Microsoft Office (browser), and 512 GB cloud storage.

“JioPC is built for India’s fast-growing digital economy — from solopreneurs and side hustlers to school-going children,” the source said.