Reliance Jio actively developing 6G tech with aim to be global leader

New Delhi: Digital services company Jio is actively engaged in development of 6G technology with an aim to be a global leader in the segment, according to annual report of parent firm Reliance Industries.

It is now the world’s largest data operator carrying over 17 exabytes of data traffic monthly with about 60 per cent share of wireless data traffic in India.

“Jio continues to work on future communication technologies and is actively researching and developing 6G technology, aiming to be a global leader in its development and deployment.

“In less than a decade, Jio has driven India’s transition from data darkness to data abundance with its vision and ahead of the curve investments on 4G pre-2016, fiber-to-the-home in 2018, standalone 5G in 2022, and FWA (fixes wireless access) in 2024,” RIL annual report for 2024-25 said.

To augment Jio’s technology leadership in building terrestrial networks, it is also building its own satellite communication platform and partnering with SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband internet services to its customers in India.

As of March 2025, Jio had around 191 million 5G users on its network contributing about 45 per cent of its wireless data traffic.

Jio has connected around 18 million homes as of March 2025 and has accounted for about 85 per cent of the total new additions in the industry during the fiscal year.

The company also plans to completely go green by 2030 by accessing renewable energy mix from its own as well as third party plants.

Jio is focused on 100 per cent renewable electricity by FY 2029-30, the report said.

Reliance Group is pursuing its commitment to go net carbon neutral by 2035.

“Jio’s operations are also significantly more energy efficient as compared to its global peers. GSMAi, in its March 2025 report on energy benchmarking study, recognised that energy per data traffic (kWh / GB) for Jio is around 30 per cent of the global average,” the

report said.